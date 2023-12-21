D-ID and Living AI Partner on Email Marketing Solution
D-ID, providers of a platform for generating artificial intelligence avatars, and LivingAI, a startup focused on embedding digital avatars with human-like interactivity across popular business tech stacks, have released Personalized Email Videos integration.
This solution integrates with any email service provider, allowing businesses to produce emails featuring AI-generated video avatars that deliver personalized content tailored to hundreds of thousands of recipients.
Powered by D-ID's API, LivingAI's personalized digital avatar for email integration introduces AI-generated video avatars, crafted from text or audio input, which deliver content tailored to each email recipient. It then offers detailed analytics for improved marketing strategies and insights.
"Together with LivingAI, we're setting a new standard for customer engagement," said Gil Perry, CEO and co-founder of D-ID, in a statement. "This is a leap forward in making digital interactions more personal and impactful. This is an essential move for businesses that wish to communicate effectively at large scale."
"Working with D-ID has been an exceptional experience. Their easy-to-use API complements our platform, allowing us to offer an unmatched level of personalization in campaign creation that will transform targeted marketing, customer relationship management, and internal corporate communications," said Yuval Machlin, CEO and co-founder of LivingAI, in a statement. "Together we have created a solution that enhances engagement and conversion rates and reshapes the way businesses connect with their customers."