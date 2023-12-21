D-ID and Living AI Partner on Email Marketing Solution

D-ID, providers of a platform for generating artificial intelligence avatars, and LivingAI, a startup focused on embedding digital avatars with human-like interactivity across popular business tech stacks, have released Personalized Email Videos integration.

This solution integrates with any email service provider, allowing businesses to produce emails featuring AI-generated video avatars that deliver personalized content tailored to hundreds of thousands of recipients.

Powered by D-ID's API, LivingAI's personalized digital avatar for email integration introduces AI-generated video avatars, crafted from text or audio input, which deliver content tailored to each email recipient. It then offers detailed analytics for improved marketing strategies and insights.