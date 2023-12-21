Adthos Now Lets Users Convert Images to Full Audio Ads

Audio platform provider Adthos has released a feature that uses artificial intelligence to turn pictures into fully produced audio ads

With this latest innovation, users can now generate a complete audio ad ;by uploading a picture, such as a product image, billboard ad, or even a photo of a storefront. This feature leverages AI to analyze visual elements to create an engaging script before selecting suitable AI voices, music, and sound effects to deliver a fully produced audio ad.

The platform uses AI to analyze the content of a picture, identifying brands, slogans, styles, target audiences, and much more to write a creative brief. From the creative brief an ad script is created, voices, music, and sound effects are curated, before mixing all the elements together in a matter of minutes.