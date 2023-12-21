Precisely Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency
Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency, recognizing Precisely for enabling customers to build trust in their data stored and processed in AWS services.
The Precisely Data Integrity Suite provides organizations with tools to deliver context to data stored on AWS. By leveraging the suite's data integrity services, customers can access valuable data from modern and legacy systems in near-real time, proactively detect issues, deliver high-quality data, uncover previously hidden relationships, and enrich data with added context
"Businesses are facing increasing pressure to deliver advanced analytics, leverage AI programs, and keep up with customer demand for up-to-the-minute insights," said Eric Yau, chief operating officer of Precisely, in a statement. "Ultimately, organizations realize that these strategic goals can only be achieved through a robust data integrity strategy, allowing access to trusted data as close to real time as possible."
Precisely Achieves Amazon RDS Ready Product Designation for Data Integration
08 Dec 2022
Precisely Connect is certified for its integration with Amazon Relational Database Service.
Precisely Expands AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication
27 Nov 2023
Precisely and AWS are working to unlock access to IBM i and mainframe data on AWS, accelerating modernization, AI, and advanced analytics.
Precisely Data Integrity Suite Achieves Amazon Redshift Service Ready Designation
30 Nov 2023
With Precisely's Data Integrity Suite Amazon Redshift Service Ready designation, customers can now fuel even more advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence on AWS.