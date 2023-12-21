Precisely Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency, recognizing Precisely for enabling customers to build trust in their data stored and processed in AWS services.

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite provides organizations with tools to deliver context to data stored on AWS. By leveraging the suite's data integrity services, customers can access valuable data from modern and legacy systems in near-real time, proactively detect issues, deliver high-quality data, uncover previously hidden relationships, and enrich data with added context