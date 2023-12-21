Trujay Earns HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation

Trujay, a CRM solutions, data migration, and integration company, has earned the HubSpot Data Migration Accreditation.

HubSpot awards this accreditation to companies that demonstrate exceptional skill and proficiency in data migration processes.;

"Receiving HubSpot's Data Migration Accreditation is not just a milestone for Trujay; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence in data migration and customer service. This achievement underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with efficient and reliable CRM solutions," said Darren Trumeter, CEO of Trujay, in a statement. "As an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, this accreditation reflects our team's passion, expertise, and the trust our clients place in us. We're excited to continue setting the standard in CRM data migration and helping businesses harness the full potential of their data."