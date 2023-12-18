Seek AI Partners with Prodigy
Seek AI, a developer of generative artificial intelligence for data solutions, has integrated its natural language database service (NLDS) technology into Prodigy, a cloud-based production data platform from PostAds Group, providing marketers access to advanced data insights and intelligence.
Prodigy helps marketers centralize and aggregate marketing production data for analytics reporting. The integration of Seek's natural language to SQL software to the platform expands access to the data and ability to answer ad hoc questions.
Seek AI uses a proprietary system of models for natural language processing of structured data called SEEKER-1. The unique semantic network architecture is used to support reinforcement and in-context learning and understand natural language commands and generate SQL code to instantly query databases.
"Prodigy and Seek share the mutual philosophies of ensuring business teams get correct answers from their data, not just providing AI for users to self-navigate and figure out on their own," said Sarah Nagy, founder and CEO of Seek AI, in a statement. "We worked together to train the AI models on the data, so marketers have a battle-tested toolset. Its capacity to derive insights from data is poised to deliver immediate value, supported by a model supervisor—a human in the loop—to guarantee the accuracy and reliability of the answers provided."
"Ad hoc questions have surged because users are not familiar with data, leaving a customer base hungry for deeper insights," said Mark Dunn, chief operating officer of Prodigy, in a statement. "Traditional data templates like Tableau serve their purpose; but the demand is for more, and, with the integration of Seek's NLP technology, this platform delivers."