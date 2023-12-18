Seek AI Partners with Prodigy

Seek AI, a developer of generative artificial intelligence for data solutions, has integrated its natural language database service (NLDS) technology into Prodigy, a cloud-based production data platform from PostAds Group, providing marketers access to advanced data insights and intelligence.

Prodigy helps marketers centralize and aggregate marketing production data for analytics reporting. The integration of Seek's natural language to SQL software to the platform expands access to the data and ability to answer ad hoc questions.

Seek AI uses a proprietary system of models for natural language processing of structured data called SEEKER-1. The unique semantic network architecture is used to support reinforcement and in-context learning and understand natural language commands and generate SQL code to instantly query databases.