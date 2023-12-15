Ignite Sales Launches Ignite Sales IQ Analytics 2.0

Ignite Sales, a provider of retail banking sales engagement technology, has launched Ignite Sales IQ Analytics 2.0, the latest version of its enterprise data analytics platform.

IQ Analytics 2.0 provides insights into sustainable sales engagement and outcomes in every sales channel and every line of business for banks and credit unions. Ignite's database consists of anonymous data from more than 15 million Ignite client digital, customer-facing guided sales conversations. This data is presented in new, secure, interactive dashboards and visualizations. Financial institutions can also evaluate their efforts against similar institutions.

"The way in which banks engage with customers will continue to be a major differentiator in a highly competitive, commodity product-based financial services market," said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales, in a statement. "The winners will gain an advantage by accessing and leveraging data insights better than others. We are happy to provide this advantage to our clients with our new analytics platform to help grow deposits and improve efficiency.

"Based on the initial feedback from our clients, the insights provided by the new platform, including customer buying behavior, banker sales engagement behavior, digital channel sales dynamics, and product configuration and pricing, will be invaluable. I look forward to seeing the tremendous impact on our industry and ultimately a richer and more valuable banking experience for consumers and businesses."