Smartling Integrates with Iterable

Smartling has integrated its LanguageAI platform with Iterable's cross-channel marketing technology, helping marketers and product teams deliver multilingual experiences.

The integration exchanges data between Iterable and Smartling, enabling translation of email, push, in-app, and SMS templates. Once the translation is complete, content is automatically pushed back into Iterable, ready for immediate deployment to customers.

"Smartling automates and simplifies the translation and localization process, allowing businesses to communicate with their global audiences. Our shared customers can now more easily create multilingual, relevant messages to reach new markets and audiences," said Andrew Saxe, vice president of product at Smartling, in a statement. "This integration supports our goal of helping customers automate 100 percent of their translation and localization process, which saves them time and money."

"Our collaboration with Smartling empowers Iterable users to effortlessly expand their global, cross-channel reach, opening doors to new markets and amplifying brand reach," said Kelley Turner, vice president of customer success at Iterable, in a statement. "By streamlining the creation and launch of multilingual campaigns, this integration makes it easier than ever for our customers to engage and connect with their target audiences on a global scale and deliver personalized experiences that drive meaningful engagement and growth."