Chattermill Introduces Copilot Generative AI Solution

Chattermill, a customer experience intelligence company, has launched Copilot, a generative artificial intelligence solution for using customer feedback.

By using datasets of hundreds of thousands of analyzed customer interactions, including surveys, product reviews, and support tickets, Copilot answers CX, product, and marketing questions, helping businesses use the voice of the customer.

"Generative AI rewrites the rules in the world of business analytics. It's not just a technological advancement; it's a game-changer breaking down barriers and making data analysis accessible to everyone," said Mikhail Dubov, CEO of Chattermill, in a statement. "Copilot is a testament to our commitment to helping our customers drive innovation, empowering every team member to actively participate in decision-making, ultimately revolutionizing the way companies make strategic choices and drive success."

Copilot allows anyone to understand customer experience by asking open-ended questions and share data insights across the entire organization. Copilot enables companies to measure the scope of customer issues, quantify results, and predict their business impact. Chattermill customers will also be able to understand the top objections or concerns customers have across segments

Copilot users can check the source of their answers. By leveraging direct customer quotations, which offer solid evidence for every discerned detail, teams can have confidence in the accuracy of insights.

From Slack and Jira to Notion and Google Docs, businesses can connect all the tools, processes, and data with Chattermill. By connecting Chattermill with the company's tech stack, Copilot can proactively inform about emerging market trends, risks, and opportunities by instantly sending emails and alert notifications.