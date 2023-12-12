BrightEdge Copilot Integrates Generative AI into Content Advisor

BrightEdge, a provider of organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, has unveiled Copilot for Content Advisor, an all-in-one platform with audience and comprehensive SEO insights, structured content suggestions, and artificial intelligence-generated first drafts ready for human refinement and collaboration.

BrightEdge Copilot for Content Advisor helps users do the following:

Pinpoint precisely what to write based on what audiences are looking for and care about;

Produce content that will be found in search engine results, informed by a comprehensive analysis of winning SEO factors;

Work side by side with generative AI to create pre-optimized outlines and content drafts, including structured headlines, and copy;

Inject human input with customized tones to match their company writing style, voice, and brand guidelines; and

Switch to a step-by-step wizard that simplifies content creation for new users.