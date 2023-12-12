BrightEdge Copilot Integrates Generative AI into Content Advisor
BrightEdge, a provider of organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, has unveiled Copilot for Content Advisor, an all-in-one platform with audience and comprehensive SEO insights, structured content suggestions, and artificial intelligence-generated first drafts ready for human refinement and collaboration.
BrightEdge Copilot for Content Advisor helps users do the following:
- Pinpoint precisely what to write based on what audiences are looking for and care about;
- Produce content that will be found in search engine results, informed by a comprehensive analysis of winning SEO factors;
- Work side by side with generative AI to create pre-optimized outlines and content drafts, including structured headlines, and copy;
- Inject human input with customized tones to match their company writing style, voice, and brand guidelines; and
- Switch to a step-by-step wizard that simplifies content creation for new users.
"The key to creating successful content that wins in SEO hinges on the quality of the data that guides generative AI," said Jim Yu, founder and executive chairman of BrightEdge, in a statement. "BrightEdge's foundation lies in high-fidelity data, knowing what consumers seek, what resonates with them, and what they truly value, as well as the needs of brands and marketers. By integrating these insights in one place, BrightEdge Copilot for Content Advisor offers marketers an unmatched advantage and a massive head start in the content performance race."