Precisely Partners with Snowflake

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has partnered with Snowflake and, as a result, its Precisely Data Integrity Suite is now powered by Snowflake. Joint customers can leverage thePrecisely Data Integrity Suite for access to data without having to move data from their cloud environments.

"It's undeniable that data integrity challenges persist as an obstacle in the cloud. Often, during the cloud migration process, organizations move the same messy data they've traditionally stored on premises into their cloud data environment," said Eric Yau, chief operating officer of Precisely, in a statement. "With the Data Integrity Suite, organizations can run data integrity processes natively in Snowflake and at scale. It essentially eliminates the need to move data stored in Snowflake into other environments."

Building the Data Integrity Suite to run on the Snowflake Data Cloud allows users to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and performance of Snowflake's unified platform. Joint customers can solve a variety of data integrity challenges, including the following

Replicating data, including data from the mainframe, to the Snowflake Data Cloud;/li>

Cataloging data for better visibility into business and technical metadata;

Profiling data quality and receiving proactive suggestions for quality rules;

Verifying addresses and geocoding locations; and

Enriching business data with curated datasets.

Precisely achieved Snowflake Ready Technology status for its Precisely Connect data integration solution early last year. A wide array of Precisely datasets are also available on Snowflake Marketplace, including world points of interest, address data, and more.