Infobip Partners with Community for Mobile Messaging Platform

Infobip, a cloud communications platform provider, and Community, provider of a messaging and engagement platform that connects companies, sports teams, film and TV studios, music labels, public figures, artists, and more to their audiences at scale through personalized experiences, have joined forces to unveil an expanded global mobile messaging offering.

Community previously operated exclusively in North America. However, with Infobip's technical infrastructure and extensive network of relationships, Community is now poised to engage global audiences. Infobip's back-end capabilities and tools will seamlessly integrate technologies such as WhatsApp messaging into Community's platform.

"Through this strategic partnership with Infobip, Community is positioned to reach new heights by connecting our customers to new audiences and experiences across the globe," said Josh Rosenheck, co-founder and chief product officer of Community, in a statement. "In addition to the value this brings to our existing business, I'm particularly excited about the opportunity to serve international customers in need of innovative ways to scale their audience engagement."

For Infobip, this partnership represents a strategic entry into the large North American market.