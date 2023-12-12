Keyword Studios Adds AI to Helpshift
Keywords Studios has added artificial intelligence capabilities to its Helpshift customer support platform to help companies understanding customer sentiment and intent, offering generative AI for self-help, and enabling global support with language translation.
Helpshift's new AI capabilities include the following:
- AI-Powered Answers, powered by ChatGPT, this new feature offers consumers immediate solutions by analyzing their queries and then finding and summarizing the most relevant FAQ directly within the chat.
- Smart Intents, an intent classification feature to help understand the most common reasons consumers are contacting support and sending them on a logical support journey with tailored workflows to help resolve their issues.
- Language AI for Multilingual Support, which empowers customer support agents to communicate with consumers in their native languages with simple, one-click translations.
- SmartFAQs, which help customers get help faster by starting contextual chats directly from an FAQ.
- AI Sentiment Analysis, powered by natural language processing (NLP) techniques that discern the emotions in customer conversations, categorizing them as positive, negative, or neutral, and track changes in customer emotions over time.
"There's a barrage of AI solutions for customer support popping up on the market, but many of these other AI tools are stand-alone apps or add-ons, with companies trying to force AI into situations where it doesn't add value," said Eric Vermillion, CEO of Helpshift, in a statement. "Helpshift is not new to AI and automation. With the power of our parent company Keywords Studios'proprietary Language AI platform, we are building upon Helpshift's foundation of automated customer support.
"Better AI for customer support is not going to replace humans, it's going to help human customer support agents do their jobs even better and unlock value for their companies," Vermillion said. "In fact, our 2023 Digital Support Benchmark Report found that the highest [customer satisfaction] rates across verticals came from issues getting resolved with human agents and AI bots working together. People want that human element for higher-value support, and it can help brands improve customer retention and ROI."