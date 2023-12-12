Keyword Studios Adds AI to Helpshift

Keywords Studios has added artificial intelligence capabilities to its Helpshift customer support platform to help companies understanding customer sentiment and intent, offering generative AI for self-help, and enabling global support with language translation.

Helpshift's new AI capabilities include the following:

AI-Powered Answers, powered by ChatGPT, this new feature offers consumers immediate solutions by analyzing their queries and then finding and summarizing the most relevant FAQ directly within the chat.

Smart Intents, an intent classification feature to help understand the most common reasons consumers are contacting support and sending them on a logical support journey with tailored workflows to help resolve their issues.

Language AI for Multilingual Support, which empowers customer support agents to communicate with consumers in their native languages with simple, one-click translations.

SmartFAQs, which help customers get help faster by starting contextual chats directly from an FAQ.

AI Sentiment Analysis, powered by natural language processing (NLP) techniques that discern the emotions in customer conversations, categorizing them as positive, negative, or neutral, and track changes in customer emotions over time.