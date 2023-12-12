Basis Technologies Enables Single Sign-On and Log-Level Data Availability

Basis Technologies, a provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today introduced single sign-on (SSO) and log data on its platform.

The SSO integration enhances data protection and simplifies access when marketers use Basis. Log-level data on Basis' demand-side platform gives a granular view of impressions, clicks, views, conversions, and more to help media professionals analyze campaigns with detailed views of ads served.