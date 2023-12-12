Basis Technologies Enables Single Sign-On and Log-Level Data Availability
Basis Technologies, a provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, today introduced single sign-on (SSO) and log data on its platform.
The SSO integration enhances data protection and simplifies access when marketers use Basis. Log-level data on Basis' demand-side platform gives a granular view of impressions, clicks, views, conversions, and more to help media professionals analyze campaigns with detailed views of ads served.
"Agencies and brands want security and transparency from their tech partners on top of the benefits of optimization, AI, forecasting and other features that drive their businesses. SSO and log-level data are additional elements in our software that strengthen and simplify our connection to the internal ecosystems of marketing organizations," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "By continuing to develop crucial applications for marketers, Basis Technologies is fulfilling the needs of the multiple stakeholders in scaled businesses."