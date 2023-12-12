CommerceHub Rebrands as Rithum

CommerceHub has changed its name to Rithum, bringing together ChannelAdvisor, Dsco, and the newly acquired Cadeera to power seamless shopping journeys for the world's largest companies.

"We're thrilled to introduce Rithum, which now represents the company we've built over the last 20 years, one that has brought industry-leading businesses together to create unmatched value for our customers. Our mission is to build profitable and lasting commerce businesses for the world's greatest brands, retailers, and suppliers. It's truly how we operate everyday," said Bryan Dove, CEO of Rithum, in a statement. "This next chapter will be our best yet. I'm incredibly proud of the momentum and innovation we've seen in our business, and we are committed to fueling our customers' growth well into the future."

Rithum helps companies manage product listings, marketing, sales, delivery, category and product assortment, and inventory with fluctuating consumer demand, establish dropship or marketplace distribution, and integrate digital marketing with listing optimization, all while testing performance With the acquisition of Cadeera, Rithum gains a multimodal artificial intelligence platform that combines computer vision, language processing, and machine learning to power applications including product onboarding, search, and discovery.