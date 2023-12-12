Formstack Acquires Formsite
Formstack, provider of a no-code suite to create and orchestrate workflow with custom forms, documents, and e-signatures, has acquired forms provider Formsite. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, Formsite customers will gain access to Formstack's capabilities and advanced workflow automation. It will also enable Formstack to reach a wider audience and offer a broader range of solutions.
"Formstack has a history of helping customers capture data and put it to work," said Rob Lawrence, chief operating officer of Formstack, in a statement. "This acquisition strengthens our position as a leader in the data collection market and will also enable Formsite users to tap into all of our additional offerings and derive even more value from their current deployments of Formsite. We are excited to welcome these new customers and the Formsite team to the Formstack community and introduce them to our world-class service and product offerings."
"We're incredibly excited about the value this acquisition will deliver to Formsite customers," said Randy Vroman, CEO and founder of Formsite, in a statement. "Formstack has built an incredible suite of workflow automation tools that will allow our customers to put their data to work in new and interesting ways. Our customers can expect the same great product experience and responsive customer service they have come to expect from Formsite and will experience complete continuity with no disruption to their current data capture solutions."