Tech Mahindra Launches Navixus to Help Companies with Digital Transformation
Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering solutions, has launched the Navixus business unit within Tech Mahindra Business Process Services (BPS). Navixus will combine Tech Mahindra's business process services automation, analytics, and consulting with Eventus' customer experience (CX) and transformation capabilities to offer a holistic digital transformation suite.
Navixus offers a suite of expanded and enhanced capabilities, including consulting, intelligent automation, generative artificial intelligence, and CX technologies. The new business unit will also provide contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS), advanced analytics, managed services, and guidance from optimization to transformation.
"Today many enterprises are grappling with the challenges associated with adapting evolving technologies, ensuring robust data security, addressing skills gaps, managing complex transformations, and navigating an extremely dynamic marketplace," said Birendra Sen, business head of Business Process Services at Tech Mahindra, in a statement. "Navixus aims to partner with our customers in this journey through a consulting-led approach and value-accretive suite of offerings that helps them continually deliver superior experiences."
"The pace of change required for our clients to remain competitive and exceed the increasing demands of their customers has never been greater. Companies need to evolve and automate or be replaced by those who proactively modernize their operations," Rob Rutledge, business unit head of Navixus and CEO of Eventus, which Tech Mahindra acquired in 2021, said in a statement. "Navixus will provide customers the experience from global implementations and the integration of nearly every major CX technology provider."