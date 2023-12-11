Tech Mahindra Launches Navixus to Help Companies with Digital Transformation

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering solutions, has launched the Navixus business unit within Tech Mahindra Business Process Services (BPS). Navixus will combine Tech Mahindra's business process services automation, analytics, and consulting with Eventus' customer experience (CX) and transformation capabilities to offer a holistic digital transformation suite.

Navixus offers a suite of expanded and enhanced capabilities, including consulting, intelligent automation, generative artificial intelligence, and CX technologies. The new business unit will also provide contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS), advanced analytics, managed services, and guidance from optimization to transformation.