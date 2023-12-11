Freepik Launches Pikaso Image Generator
Freepik, providers of a platform of audio-visual resources, today launched a real-time sketch-to-image generator, Freepik Pikaso.
Freepik Pikaso allows people to create images by sketching in real time. Once an image is generated, it can be updated by adding icons, more drawings, further written prompts, or even using a webcam.
Also included is a screen-share feature that applies real-time generation to anything users display on their desktops, including third-party images or 3D editors; a playback mode that exports creations as videos; an icon library; and the upscale feature, which improves the quality of any image.
"There is clearly a demand for simple, real-time AI-generated designs. In less than a week and during beta testing, over 10 million images were created. This is because the use cases are endless, and we have worked hard to make sure the tool is easy to use for anyone. We see it being a game-changer in marketing, for example; with the rise of short-form video content, Freepik Pikaso can help you create engaging content for social media, websites, and more. I couldn't be more thrilled with the feedback we've received so far, and this is just one small step on Freepik's AI journey," said Omar Pera, vice president of Freepik Labs, in a statement.