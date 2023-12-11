Freepik Launches Pikaso Image Generator

Freepik, providers of a platform of audio-visual resources, today launched a real-time sketch-to-image generator, Freepik Pikaso.

Freepik Pikaso allows people to create images by sketching in real time. Once an image is generated, it can be updated by adding icons, more drawings, further written prompts, or even using a webcam.

Also included is a screen-share feature that applies real-time generation to anything users display on their desktops, including third-party images or 3D editors; a playback mode that exports creations as videos; an icon library; and the upscale feature, which improves the quality of any image.