Brevo Acquires WonderPush and Octolis 

CRM solutions provider Brevo has acquired WonderPush, provider of a push notification platform for mobile apps and websites, and Octolis, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, strengthening its real-time interaction capabilities and ability to centralize all customer data. Financial terms of these two deals were not disclosed.

"Acquiring WonderPush and Octolis represents a step further for Brevo to offer a state-of-the-art CRM to its clients. It's a huge competitive advantage to be able to offer such a unique integrated, easy-to-use, all-in-one platform for greater business visibility and greater reach. These acquisitions, along with an in-house dynamic innovation, have allowed Brevo to exceed 100 million euros in annual revenue, while being profitable and having over 40 percent organic growth. We are on track to achieve our ambitious goal of 1 billion euros in the coming years or by 2030," said Armand Thiberge, founder and CEO of Brevo, in a statement.

"At WonderPush, we are super-excited to soon be able to offer our push notification technology to all of Brevo's global customers. We already have a lot in common with Brevo: the same core market and buyers, with best-in-class technologies, approachable to all companies. Now that we are part of the same family, we can't wait to contribute to Brevo's sustainable growth," said Frédéric Mahé, WonderPush's founder, in a statement.

"We are proud to join the Brevo family. This move aligns with Brevo's growth strategy in the mid-market and enterprise segment. Our goal is to make CDP technology the cornerstone of all businesses' strategy, making customer data management effortless," said Yassine Hamou Tahra, Octolis' co-founder, in a statement.