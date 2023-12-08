Infobip Partners with AuthVia for Conversational Commerce

Infobip, a cloud communications platform provider, has partnered with AuthVia, a provider of text-to-pay and conversational commerce solutions, to bring secure payment and transaction capabilities to messaging channels.

Through the partnership, Infobip users will be able to complete purchases, sign documents, and conduct more transactions directly within messaging apps like text/SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.

Leveraging AuthVia's patented authentication technology, consumers will be able to pay bills, make purchases, and conduct other financial transactions simply by replying to a text message.