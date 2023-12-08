Infobip Partners with AuthVia for Conversational Commerce
Infobip, a cloud communications platform provider, has partnered with AuthVia, a provider of text-to-pay and conversational commerce solutions, to bring secure payment and transaction capabilities to messaging channels.
Through the partnership, Infobip users will be able to complete purchases, sign documents, and conduct more transactions directly within messaging apps like text/SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger.
Leveraging AuthVia's patented authentication technology, consumers will be able to pay bills, make purchases, and conduct other financial transactions simply by replying to a text message.
"By combining Infobip's vast network and effective messaging tools with AuthVia's conversational commerce expertise, businesses now have a complete solution that works across various communication channels," said Ethan Gustav, Infobip's group president of North America, in a statement. "Messaging is increasingly the preferred way for businesses and consumers to communicate. This partnership positions us at the forefront of an emerging trend that will transform commerce."
"Our technology was purpose-built to enable commerce within messaging conversations in a secure and compliant manner," said Chris Brunner, founder and CEO of AuthVia, in a statement. "Partnering with Infobip allows us to bring those capabilities to a vast new set of merchants and their customers, setting a new standard for conversational commerce experiences, offering a user-friendly experience for everyone involved."