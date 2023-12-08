Bloomreach Partners with Spryker for Composable Commerce Solution

Bloomreach, providers of an e-commerce platform, is partnering with Spryker, a composable commerce platform provider.

With this partnership, Bloomreach users will be able to leverage Spryker's composable functionalities to improve their digital and marketplace experience. From content management and product discovery to customer engagement, Spryker will provide Bloomreach users with the tools and support to achieve personalization and capture revenue.

"Spryker and Bloomreach are joining forces to redefine the future of commerce. Our shared vision of empowering businesses with innovative, composable, and customer-centric solutions forms the backbone of this partnership," said Manishi Singh, senior vice president of app composition platform and technology partnerships at Spryker, in a statement. "By combining Spryker's composable commerce platform for sophisticated enterprise solutions with Bloomreach's advanced AI-driven personalization and search capabilities, we are poised to enable new levels of efficiency. Enterprise customers can anticipate more seamless and highly personalized shopping experiences that drive both growth and customer loyalty."

"Bloomreach is really excited to announce a strategic partnership with Spryker which allows customers to quickly and easily create end-to-end, seamless commerce experiences," said Anand Subbiah, vice president of technical alliances and ecosystem platform at Bloomreach, in a statement. "Spryker is a modular composable commerce platform that enables B2B and B2C across any customer interface, touchpoint, and device. Boasting extensibility, best-in-class performance, and fast time-to-market, we know Spryker is the partner to perform with."