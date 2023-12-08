Sprinklr Launches Conversational AI+ in Sprinklr Service

Sprinklr has launched Conversational AI+ in Sprinklr Service as part of its Release 18.11 to enable businesses to deploy and scale generative artificial intelligence-powered bots for text and voice conversations.

Companies can now create bots by simply defining the bot persona, the functions to which it will have access, and the skills on which it is trained. The Sprinklr platform then creates and refines the bot using the following:

FAQ & Transaction Skill, which enables businesses to train their bots by entering their website/knowledge base URLs or uploading PDF documents.

Free form conversational flows, which provide a natural, contextual conversational experience to end customers.

Sprinklr Guardrails, which helps assure businesses that the responses generated are brand-compliant and maintain the brand's voice and values.