8x8 Launches 8x8 Sales Assist

8x8, an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today introduced 8x8 Sales Assist for retailers.

Combining components of 8x8 Contact Center, 8x8 CPaaS, and 8x8 Work, the retail solution provides connected journeys across self- and assisted-service use cases. It allows retailers' customers to engage through their channels of choice, including web chat, bot, social media, SMS, email, or voice.

The solution is designed to do the following:

Reduce long call/contact queues;

Minimize missed or dropped calls;

Provide agents with access to up-to-date customer information;

Increase first contact resolution rates;

Escalate customer support issues to video; and

Leverage targeted outbound engagement for campaigns, promotions, and updates.

"Ensuring customers can find and purchase items easily and employees can efficiently and quickly resolve customer issues is a top priority for retailers," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "8x8 Sales Assist provides a seamless experience for a connected workforce, delivering agents the information they need to service customers, all through a single interface, to improve first contact resolution. Ultimately, this is about maximizing every interaction, both for the customer and the retailer. Every missed interaction is a missed opportunity."

8x8 Sales Assist is delivered through the 8x8 XCaaS Experience Communications as a Service) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities.