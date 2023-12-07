Storyblocks Adds DaVinci Resolve Templates to Media Library

Storyblocks, providers of a subscription-based stock media platform with video creation and workflow functionality, has launched DaVinci Resolve templates in the Storyblocks library, allowing users to add motion graphics, visual effects, and animated sequences to their videos.

The addition of more than 600 DaVinci Resolve templates to the Storyblocks library complements Storyblocks' collection of more than 27,000 Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Apple Motion templates.