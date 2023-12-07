Storyblocks Adds DaVinci Resolve Templates to Media Library
Storyblocks, providers of a subscription-based stock media platform with video creation and workflow functionality, has launched DaVinci Resolve templates in the Storyblocks library, allowing users to add motion graphics, visual effects, and animated sequences to their videos.
The addition of more than 600 DaVinci Resolve templates to the Storyblocks library complements Storyblocks' collection of more than 27,000 Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Apple Motion templates.
"Incorporating DaVinci Resolve templates into our library demonstrates our continued investment in our product offerings and highlights how we are evolving alongside our users," said TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks, in a statement. "As creators and businesses across every industry prioritize video, we're committed to providing the resources they need to make the highest-quality videos possible in a timely manner. This launch is just the next step in this journey."