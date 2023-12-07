Expandi Group Unveils a New Jabmo ABM platform

Expandi Group, a B2B marketing and advertising technology provider, today unveiled the latest release of its B2B account-based marketing (ABM) platform Jabmo with new functionalities, insights, and account intelligence. Expandi acquired Jabmo in September.

The new release sees the full integration of the Account Tracker, a system that identifies unknown website visitors matching their IP addresses against addresses in the database, and the Account Based Advertising platform based on a unique IP addresses database from AccountInsight, as well as the Cyance platform for third- and first-party intent-data analytics. This allows businesses to use key insights to identify unknown prospects via the lookalike functionality and run personalized ads directly within the platform.

Companies and partners can now directly see the impact of their omnichannel marketing efforts on target audiences. With deeper understanding of the customer journey, users can identify prospective customers not yet reached, and create more effective and personalised call-to-actions.