Expandi Group Unveils a New Jabmo ABM platform
Expandi Group, a B2B marketing and advertising technology provider, today unveiled the latest release of its B2B account-based marketing (ABM) platform Jabmo with new functionalities, insights, and account intelligence. Expandi acquired Jabmo in September.
The new release sees the full integration of the Account Tracker, a system that identifies unknown website visitors matching their IP addresses against addresses in the database, and the Account Based Advertising platform based on a unique IP addresses database from AccountInsight, as well as the Cyance platform for third- and first-party intent-data analytics. This allows businesses to use key insights to identify unknown prospects via the lookalike functionality and run personalized ads directly within the platform.
Companies and partners can now directly see the impact of their omnichannel marketing efforts on target audiences. With deeper understanding of the customer journey, users can identify prospective customers not yet reached, and create more effective and personalised call-to-actions.
"The integration of these functionalities in the Jabmo ABM platform is just the first important step in the platform roadmap. Customers, agencies, marketing and sales teams in Europe are sharing positive feedback and already see the value our new platform brings to their ABM strategy. We want to make Jabmo the primary B2B reference platform for business intelligence and demand engine programs across Europe and in the U.S.," said Raffaele Apostoliti, CEO of Expandi, in a statement.