Astronomer Updates Astro with Advanced Security
Astronomer, a data orchestration solutions provider, today launched the latest Astro platform release with enhancements to secure and optimize data platforms, simplify connectivity, and empower teams to leverage the full potential of their data.
The innovations in the latest Astro Platform include the following:
- Connection Management, for securing credentials to critical data services. It centralizes connection setup and allows secure sharing of connections across deployments,
- The Deployment Rollback feature to upgrade Airflow environments.
- Upgrade Utilities, which proactively test for compatibility issues.
- Scale to Zero Development Deployments feature, which enables businesses to manage resources. In a user-specified timeframe, all components of the Development Deployment will be scaled down to zero, from the Airflow system components to scheduler to workers, and incur zero costs.
"As the data landscape becomes increasingly dynamic, data teams rely on data pipelines to ultimately materialize and deliver data assets on time, a critical piece of effective [artificial intelligence and large language model] strategy," said Pete DeJoy, senior vice president of product at Astronomer, in a statement. "Today's platform updates, including connection management, rollbacks, and scale-to-zero environments, enable teams to unlock the power or Airflow with improved developer productivity, security, and cost efficiency."