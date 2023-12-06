Astronomer Updates Astro with Advanced Security

Astronomer, a data orchestration solutions provider, today launched the latest Astro platform release with enhancements to secure and optimize data platforms, simplify connectivity, and empower teams to leverage the full potential of their data.

The innovations in the latest Astro Platform include the following:

Connection Management, for securing credentials to critical data services. It centralizes connection setup and allows secure sharing of connections across deployments,

The Deployment Rollback feature to upgrade Airflow environments.

Upgrade Utilities, which proactively test for compatibility issues.

Scale to Zero Development Deployments feature, which enables businesses to manage resources. In a user-specified timeframe, all components of the Development Deployment will be scaled down to zero, from the Airflow system components to scheduler to workers, and incur zero costs.