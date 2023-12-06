CommBox Launches Era AI

CommBox, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered customer communications, today launched Era AI, which scans enterprise knowledge sources and, in just seconds, provides customers with accurate, highly personalized information through their preferred digital messaging channels.

Era AI also empowers anyone to build and customize AI-powered chatbots with no coding expertise. Its advanced sentiment analysis enables it to reroute calls when necessary and identify intent to provide end users with a conversational experience. The platform can also standardize the manner and tone of written responses in line with brand guidelines.

Era AI also plays a key role in assisting customer service agents, using real-time information to offer personalized recommendations and solutions.