AppsFlyer Acquires oolo

AppsFlyer, a provider of marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has acquired oolo, a user acquisition and monetization decision-making platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

As part of AppsFlyer, oolo will be integrated into AppsFlyer's growing Privacy Cloud Marketplace, pioneering how artificial intelligence can address the primary issue of signal loss and use the data within customers' data clean rooms to deliver additional value through data collaboration.

oolo delivers a constantly updated alert system to detect anomalies, identify immediate growth opportunities, prevent and correct inefficiencies that help solve the daily optimization challenges growth marketers face. By using data from marketing campaigns to train itself to understand what's normal and what's not, oolo surfaces and prioritizes the most urgent, important, and granular insights.

"Adapting to the ever-changing digital ecosystem requires innovative solutions that can offer privacy-centric, actionable insights for optimal decision-making," saidOren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "oolo's unique technology, team, and expertise will play a key role in our continual pursuit to build a holistic platform that accommodates the shifting expectations, roles, and challenges of modern marketing teams. The combination of oolo's innovative technology with AppsFlyer's industry leading measurement platform offers brands new opportunities to harness AI's full capabilities to optimize their growth and monetization strategies. We believe the future of data-driven decisions is in smart AI rather than the static tools which are common today, and oolo's cutting-edge AI technology enables us to better serve the increasing demands of our customers and meet their evolving needs." "It's an exciting time for us at oolo," said Yuval Brener, CEO of oolo, in a statement. "This acquisition is set to blaze a trail in the data analytics space as we join forces with AppsFlyer to provide state-of-the-art data monitoring technologies for brands around the world. With AppsFlyer's proven track-record, large client base, and privacy-preserving architecture, our customers will benefit from an integrated approach to growth decision-making unlike anything seen before."

AppsFlyer's acquisition of oolo is the company's second this year, following its recent acquisition of devtodev, a full-cycle data analytics solution for game and app developers. oolo and devtodev will be among the first applications within AppsFlyer's Privacy Cloud Marketplace and will enable all data, analytics, and AI providers to build their products using AppsFlyer's APIs and seamlessly integrate their services without moving or sharing user data with external parties.