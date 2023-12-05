Worldwide Marketing Automation to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030

Market research firm Global Industry Analysts valued the worldwide marketing automation industry at $4.5 billion in 2022 and projects it to soar to $9.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 9.3 percent.

The firm valued the U.S. marketing automation market at $1.3 billion. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2 percent. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7 percent and 8 percent, through 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at 8.8 percent.

The global economic outlook is improving, and growth recovery, albeit on the lower side, is expected for this year and the next, according to GIA.

The upturn, however, remains fragile, and a number of interlocking challenges continue to run in parallel, the firm said It noted that although corporate investments can likely be held back by inflation worries and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies, including generative and applied artificial intelligence, industrializing machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, and quantum technologies, will open the global investment landscape.