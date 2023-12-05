Qualtrics Integrates with Epic Health Records

Qualtrics has partnered with Epic, a provider of health record technology, to integrate patients' experience data from Qualtrics directly with their health information in Epic.

"Healthcare has done a remarkable job advancing the science of clinical care, and now this collaboration will fuse the emotional experience of care and responsiveness to it into healthcare delivery," said Qualtrics' chief medical officer, Dr. Adrienne Boissy, in a statement. "Being able to bring Qualtrics AI and natural language processing capabilities to the millions of patients Epic touches is game-changing as we amplify the value of experiences to patients and providers alike."

"With deep experience across consumer industries, Qualtrics brings a broad perspective to healthcare," said Alan Hutchison, vice president at Epic, in a statement. "We create software that connects healthcare to improve outcomes, and Qualtrics provides insights that improve the patient experience. Together, our collaboration will help members of the Epic community exceed patients' evolving expectations."