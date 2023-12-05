Basis Technologies Integrates Google Ads Performance Max Campaign Reporting

Basis Technologies has integrated its programmatic advertising and media automation solutions with Google Ads Performance Max (P-Max) campaigns.

The Basis media automation platform now accesses real-time ad delivery data from P-Max, providing a streamlined ad experience through an integration with Google Ads. Basis is unifying digital media management by providing holistic campaign planning and performance insights for programmatic, direct, search, and social ad channels.

Basis' third-party platform integrations enable marketers to manage, track, and analyze campaign performance without switching between platforms.

Basis ingests ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). Its delivery data integrations from third-party ad products already include Google Search, Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok and Snapchat. These enable media professionals to simplify the process of cross-channel campaign planning, performance tracking, and pacing. They significantly reduce the time needed to check on the health of campaigns in flight, make adjustments, and assemble and unify reports.

By using Basis to gain insights on campaigns running on P-Max and other ad platforms, marketers can see cross-channel performance data in real time.