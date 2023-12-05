Basis Technologies Integrates Google Ads Performance Max Campaign Reporting
Basis Technologies has integrated its programmatic advertising and media automation solutions with Google Ads Performance Max (P-Max) campaigns.
The Basis media automation platform now accesses real-time ad delivery data from P-Max, providing a streamlined ad experience through an integration with Google Ads. Basis is unifying digital media management by providing holistic campaign planning and performance insights for programmatic, direct, search, and social ad channels.
Basis' third-party platform integrations enable marketers to manage, track, and analyze campaign performance without switching between platforms.
Basis ingests ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). Its delivery data integrations from third-party ad products already include Google Search, Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), TikTok and Snapchat. These enable media professionals to simplify the process of cross-channel campaign planning, performance tracking, and pacing. They significantly reduce the time needed to check on the health of campaigns in flight, make adjustments, and assemble and unify reports.
By using Basis to gain insights on campaigns running on P-Max and other ad platforms, marketers can see cross-channel performance data in real time.
"AI is driving value in advertising, and marketers are increasingly looking to bring more of this element from Google to their media mix. Basis Technologies is meeting the needs of agencies and brands by offering the only technology that empowers media professionals to oversee the delivery of Performance Max campaigns alongside other popular advertising solutions," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "Our latest integration drives forward Basis' vision to provide a comprehensive, cross-channel campaign performance measurement solution that consolidates the most important elements and tools."