Bazaarvoice Acquires Granify

Bazaarvoice, providers of a platform for user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce, has acquired Granify, an e-commerce contextualization solution provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Granify's contextualization software combines in-session shopper behavioral data with contextual signals to identify key moments in every shopper's journey. Its approach ensures brand safety and enhances the shopping experience with elements like social proof, tailored search results, inventory levels, UGC, pricing, and customized offers, all timed perfectly within the consumer journey. When combined with Bazaarvoice's product and UGC data, companies will be able to create highly tailored shopping experiences for every customer within one platform.