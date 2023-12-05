Bazaarvoice Acquires Granify
Bazaarvoice, providers of a platform for user-generated content (UGC) and social commerce, has acquired Granify, an e-commerce contextualization solution provider, for an undisclosed amount.
Granify's contextualization software combines in-session shopper behavioral data with contextual signals to identify key moments in every shopper's journey. Its approach ensures brand safety and enhances the shopping experience with elements like social proof, tailored search results, inventory levels, UGC, pricing, and customized offers, all timed perfectly within the consumer journey. When combined with Bazaarvoice's product and UGC data, companies will be able to create highly tailored shopping experiences for every customer within one platform.
"At Bazaarvoice, we've focused on connecting shoppers to the information they truly want and need at the right time. Our brand and retail customers are increasingly looking for more ways to differentiate by delivering customized, relevant, and engaging experiences to consumers. This acquisition allows them to do just that within one single full-funnel content solution. Our investment in Granify underscores our commitment to be at the forefront of e-commerce shopping experiences," said Keith Nealon, CEO of Bazaarvoice, in a statement.
"Granify was founded on the premise that shoppers expect tailored, relevant, and engaging shopping experiences. By analyzing thousands of behavioral and contextual data points for every shopping session, Granify identifies opportunities to serve shoppers with the right information at the right moment to make informed buying decisions. This improves the shopping experience and, in turn, increases brands' and retailers' revenue. By joining Bazaarvoice, we are able to couple our unique capabilities with their full-funnel content solutions to ensure brands and retailers are providing exceptional shopping experiences for consumers that help them to convert," Jeff Lawrence, CEO of Granify, said in a statement.