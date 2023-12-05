Email Automation from GoDaddy Offers Custom Emails
GoDaddy today launched Email Automation for Websites + Marketing, which allows businesses to customize, schedule, and trigger email automatically using templates.
A few of these email templates include:
- Welcome emails for email subscribers, members, and new customers;
- Commerce emails for order confirmations, order shipments and order cancellations;
- Appointment booking confirmations and appointment reminders; and
- Abandoned cart emails to prompt customers to complete their check out.
Each template completely customizable, so companies can ensure their brands' color schemes, imagery, and tone of voice are clearly reflected in all emails and personalize these automated emails to include the recipient's name, phone, email, and other personal details.
"Sending the right message at the right time to the right audience is key to standing out in your customers inbox," said Eric Johnson, senior product manager at GoDaddy, in a statement. "GoDaddy's Email Automation streamlines the customer communication process, giving small businesses a more professional touch and adding value to their customers experience."