Email Automation from GoDaddy Offers Custom Emails

GoDaddy today launched Email Automation for Websites + Marketing, which allows businesses to customize, schedule, and trigger email automatically using templates.

A few of these email templates include:

Welcome emails for email subscribers, members, and new customers;

Commerce emails for order confirmations, order shipments and order cancellations;

Appointment booking confirmations and appointment reminders; and

Abandoned cart emails to prompt customers to complete their check out.

Each template completely customizable, so companies can ensure their brands' color schemes, imagery, and tone of voice are clearly reflected in all emails and personalize these automated emails to include the recipient's name, phone, email, and other personal details.