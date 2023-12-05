LogRocket Releases Galileo AI

LogRocket, makers of the Digital Experience Analytics platform, today released Galileo AI to help digital product teams create ideal user experiences.

Galileo AI surfaces the most impactful, actionable areas of user struggle and key behavior patterns, guiding product teams on where to invest for minimizing user friction. It does so by watching every user session, using a large language model to achieve a human-like understanding of each interaction, and enabling product teams to make informed decisions in mere minutes, rather than hours or days.