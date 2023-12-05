LogRocket Releases Galileo AI
LogRocket, makers of the Digital Experience Analytics platform, today released Galileo AI to help digital product teams create ideal user experiences.
Galileo AI surfaces the most impactful, actionable areas of user struggle and key behavior patterns, guiding product teams on where to invest for minimizing user friction. It does so by watching every user session, using a large language model to achieve a human-like understanding of each interaction, and enabling product teams to make informed decisions in mere minutes, rather than hours or days.
"The insights that product teams need to create ideal user experiences have been siloed and obfuscated by huge volumes of data for too long. It's time to reinvent how stakeholders across the product and software teams access these proactive insights so they can address impactful user problems before they hurt business [key performance indicators] and ultimately revenue," said Matt Arbesfeld, LogRocket's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Session data provides context, but discoverability is difficult; analytics tools are reactive; and legacy error monitoring tools are noisy and lack context. Galileo AI is like an additional member of your product team, unlocking proactive insights by watching every session, analyzing every error, and identifying bigger trends. It empowers product teams with prioritized user experience insights so everybody can understand and act upon them faster than ever before."