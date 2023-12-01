Bloomreach Adds Security and Productivity Enhancements to its Marketing Automation Solution

Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider, has added features to maximize efficiency and security for larger teams using Bloomreach Engagement.

Built for large-scale project management, these features allow Engagement users to manage platform users, data access, and project organization, giving administrators more control over how data is managed across brands and regions.

The new features include the following:

User groups, which allow administrators to manage and restrict team member access to important parts of the application, such as individual scenarios or segmentations.

App users management, which analyzes user accounts and provides measures to protect the platform against data leaks and malicious activities.

Single sign-on with authorization, which enables teams to authorize and onboard new members, granting secure access without the need to send out individual sign up invitations.

Application tag management, which increases project organization by allowing marketers to manage tags.

Account-level reporting, which provides an overall picture of business performance across all brands or regions.