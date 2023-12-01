LiveRamp Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

LiveRamp has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Privacy-Enhanced Data Collaboration.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes LiveRamp for providing software that empowers advertisers and marketers to accelerate workloads with enhanced identity, connectivity, measurement, and data collaboration capabilities.

LiveRamp's embedded solutions, powered by AWS, allow data professionals to maximize the value of their first-party data directly from within their cloud environments. These solutions provide the following capabilities:

Enterprise identity - LiveRamp helps clients build an enterprise identity foundation in AWS by unifying cross-channel customer touchpoints on a common identifier that is supported by hundreds of media partners through Amazon Data Exchange (ADX Marketplace).

Activation, measurement, and ecosystem connectivity - Clients can resolve their data to RampID, LiveRamp's privacy-centric identifier for connecting the digital ecosystem, to supportl audience modeling and planning, activation, and comprehensive media measurement and analytics.

Flexible and privacy-focused data collaboration - LiveRamp's identity solutions increase the volume and accuracy of data connections between partner engagements when collaborating in AWS Clean Rooms.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.