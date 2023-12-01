Amplitude Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency
Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Audience and Customer Data Management category. AWS recognizes Amplitude for providing marketers with self-serve visibility into the end-to-end customer journey. This helps companies gain insight into what their customers love, where they're getting stuck, and what keeps them coming back.
Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Amplitude in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.
"Today, every team should be able to easily answer questions about conversion, engagement, and retention. When companies have a clear view of the complete customer experience, they are able to make smarter decisions that drive customer loyalty," said Peter Kuo, vice president of partnerships at Amplitude, in a statement. "Amplitude is a proud AWS Partner Network member, and this latest competency validates our commitment to delivering accessible, self-serve insights into the hands of every marketer."