Amplitude Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Audience and Customer Data Management category. AWS recognizes Amplitude for providing marketers with self-serve visibility into the end-to-end customer journey. This helps companies gain insight into what their customers love, where they're getting stuck, and what keeps them coming back.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency differentiates Amplitude in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.