ZoomInfo Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

ZoomInfo has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Audience & Data Management category.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes ZoomInfo for providing software that empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions that deliver enhanced company and business contact data to identify and engage target audiences.

Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency< differentiates ZoomInfo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.