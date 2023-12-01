ZoomInfo Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency
ZoomInfo has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Audience & Data Management category.
Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency recognizes ZoomInfo for providing software that empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions that deliver enhanced company and business contact data to identify and engage target audiences.
Achieving the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency< differentiates ZoomInfo as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.
"ZoomInfo is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Data & Audience Management category," ZoomInfo Chief Revenue Officer James Roth said in a statement. "Our team is dedicated to helping go-to-market teams unify their customer profiles into a single customer view and enrich their customer profiles using intent data by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."