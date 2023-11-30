Qlik Integrates with Amazon Bedrock
Qlik is helping its customers embrace and scale large language models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence (AI) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through new integrations and AI-powered solutions.
With its integration with Amazon Bedrock, Qlik Cloud users can now leverage natural language to create AI-driven insights on AWS with LLMs such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere and Meta. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. This integration builds on Qlik's integrations with Amazon SageMaker, Amazon SageMaker Autopilot, and Amazon Comprehend.
In addition to the new Amazon Bedrock integration, customers are benefitting from combining AWS and solutions from Qlik Staige, a set of solutions that help organizations build a trusted data foundation for AI, leverage modern AI-enhanced analytics, and deploy AI for advanced use cases.
Qlik has been an AWS Partner since 2020, with its entire portfolio of analytics and data solutions available in?AWS Marketplace. Qlik holds a variety of AWS designations, including Amazon Redshift Ready, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Ready, Data and AWS Analytics Software Competency, and AWS Migration and Modernization Software Competency.
"AWS customers are looking at LLMs and generative AI to capture new levels of innovation and productivity in managing data and analytics, and Qlik is focused on delivering such innovations by integrating Qlik Cloud with AWS," said Itamar Ankorion, senior vice president of technology alliances at Qlik, in a statement. "Adding an integration with Amazon Bedrock further extends our work with AWS across our whole Qlik Staige portfolio, and our continued commitment to future integrations shows customers that they can seamlessly leverage Qlik alongside AWS to drive AI success."