Qlik Integrates with Amazon Bedrock

Qlik is helping its customers embrace and scale large language models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence (AI) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) through new integrations and AI-powered solutions.

With its integration with Amazon Bedrock, Qlik Cloud users can now leverage natural language to create AI-driven insights on AWS with LLMs such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere and Meta. Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service that makes foundation models from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. This integration builds on Qlik's integrations with Amazon SageMaker, Amazon SageMaker Autopilot, and Amazon Comprehend.

In addition to the new Amazon Bedrock integration, customers are benefitting from combining AWS and solutions from Qlik Staige, a set of solutions that help organizations build a trusted data foundation for AI, leverage modern AI-enhanced analytics, and deploy AI for advanced use cases.

Qlik has been an AWS Partner since 2020, with its entire portfolio of analytics and data solutions available in?AWS Marketplace. Qlik holds a variety of AWS designations, including Amazon Redshift Ready, Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Ready, Data and AWS Analytics Software Competency, and AWS Migration and Modernization Software Competency.