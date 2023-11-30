Claravine Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Claravine has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Audience and Customer Data Management.

Claravine's platform, The Data Standards Cloud, powered by AWS, lets customers take a proactive approach, addressing the root of data problems by activating unique standards across people and technology. It enables users to define standards in one shared platform, standardize taxonomies, naming conventions, and metadata across digital experiences, and improve measurement of digital campaigns and ROI.

To receive the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.