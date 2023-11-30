HUMAN Achieves AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

HUMAN Security, provider of a digital fraud platform for disrupting bot attacks, online fraud, and abuse, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Advertising Intelligence and Measurement. This competency recognizes HUMAN for its solutions to detect and mitigate disruptive ad fraud in the programmatic landscape and ensure ad inventory reaches real humans.

HUMAN protects the digital advertising landscape and currently sees on average 18 billion fraudulent bid requests per day. It uses detection techniques, hacker intelligence, and collective protection to defeat fraud and abuse in digital advertising .

HUMAN's programmatic ad fraud defense solution, MediaGuard, offers both pre-bid mitigation and post-bid detection to safeguard demand-side and supply-side platforms, advertisers, and agencies from fraud.

To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references.