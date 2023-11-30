Braze Earns AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of digital customer experience. AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide AWS-validated solutions and services. "Braze is proud to achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the Digital Customer Experience category" said Matt McRoberts, senior vice president of global alliances at Braze, in a statement. "As consumers increasingly expect personalized and meaningful cross-channel experiences, brands must have the necessary tools and strategies in place to build strong loyalty and retention. Our team is dedicated to helping brands create stronger, meaningful relationships with customers that drive business outcomes by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."