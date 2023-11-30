Humantic Joins AWS Partner Network

Humantic AI, a buyer intelligence company, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an independent software vendor (ISV). By joining the APN, Humantic AI brings its sales AI technology to enterprises running on AWS.

Humantic's Buyer Intelligence platform combines generative artificial intelligence (AI) with its Personality AI to make selling/buying interactions personalized.

Humantic AI gives revenue teams actionable buyer insights and comes with features like a Personalized Sales Email Generator and Buying Committee Maps. It can be accessed through a web app, a browser extension, and integrates with popular sales tools.