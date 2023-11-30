Humantic Joins AWS Partner Network
Humantic AI, a buyer intelligence company, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) as an independent software vendor (ISV). By joining the APN, Humantic AI brings its sales AI technology to enterprises running on AWS.
Humantic's Buyer Intelligence platform combines generative artificial intelligence (AI) with its Personality AI to make selling/buying interactions personalized.
Humantic AI gives revenue teams actionable buyer insights and comes with features like a Personalized Sales Email Generator and Buying Committee Maps. It can be accessed through a web app, a browser extension, and integrates with popular sales tools.
"Our obsession with the customer is mutual. There is nothing else that we believe should come first. That's why Humantic AI prioritizes the buyer experience where other sales tools are focused on seller productivity," said Amarpreet Kalkat, founder and CEO of Humantic AI, in a statement. "In this coming age of AI, we have a choice to make between becoming robotic and soulless, or selling with a soul. Technology can be a force-multiplier, but the human element remains key."