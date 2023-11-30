Precisely Data Integrity Suite Achieves Amazon Redshift Service Ready Designation

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, has seen its Data Integrity Suite achieve the Amazon Redshift Service Ready designation, allowing users to replicate data from on-premises systems to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in near-real time while ensuring that data is accurate, consistent, and contextualized.

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite is a set of seven interoperable services that include data integration, data quality, data governance, data observability, geo addressing, spatial analytics, and data enrichment. The services share a common data catalog and user experience.

"As companies increasingly look to move to hybrid and cloud-first environments, it's essential that issues with data trust are addressed before they impact downstream business systems and analytics," said Eric Yau, chief operating officer of Precisely, in a statement. "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with AWS and enable customers to take crucial steps on their journey to data integrity without requiring them to move data from AWS into other environments."

Precisely already achieved Amazon Relational Database Services (RDS) Ready Product designation for its Precisely Connect solution. The two companies also worked together to provide the AWS Mainframe Modernization service with near-real time replication of mainframe data.