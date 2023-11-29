Bloomreach Adds Features to Discovery

Bloomreach, an e-commerce platform provider, has added algorithm weight customization, LLM-based precision, and visual search to its Discovery platform to help companies improve search relevance while maintaining control and flexibility to customize their e-commerce experience for the unique needs of their buyers.

With algorithm weight customization, e-commerce teams gain greater control over the ranking algorithms powering their companies' search and category pages. Businesses can now adjust the weights of specific signals that are important to their businesses.

With LLM-based precision mode, e-commerce teams can use the latest in machine learning to generate search recall sets that are more relevant and precise.

And with visual search, Bloomreach Discovery is allowing users to search with an image instead of just text. After the image is searched, Discovery's algorithm will recommend relevant products from online shop catalogs.