Informatica Broadens Relationship with AWS

Informatica, a cloud data management provider, has integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Bedrock, HealthLake, and S3.

Informatica's integration with the AWS Bedrock generative artificial intelligence service, which makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. With the broad data management capabilities of Informatica's AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), including catalog, integration/engineering, API/App integration, quality/observability, master data management/360 applications, governance/privacy and marketplace, the platform supports Amazon Bedrock customers with trusted data and enriched context to improve the accuracy of key generative AI use cases.

Informatica has earned AWS certification for IDMC integrations with AWS HealthLake to help healthcare and life sciences companies store, transform, transact, and analyze health data in minutes. In addition, with IDMC Master Data Management Healthcare accelerators for Provider/Payer 360, customers can harmonize master data for AWS HealthLake.

Informatica has been named a launch partner for Amazon S3 Access Grants, a new Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) access control feature that helps customers manage Amazon S3 permissions for their data lakes at scale, with detailed audit history in AWS CloudTrail. Stored in Amazon S3 through IDMC's Cloud Data Marketplace and automated policy provisioning, the integration improves simplified self-service access to Amazon S3 data while still providing enterprise-scale governance guardrails.