Informatica Broadens Relationship with AWS
Informatica, a cloud data management provider, has integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Bedrock, HealthLake, and S3.
Informatica's integration with the AWS Bedrock generative artificial intelligence service, which makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications. With the broad data management capabilities of Informatica's AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), including catalog, integration/engineering, API/App integration, quality/observability, master data management/360 applications, governance/privacy and marketplace, the platform supports Amazon Bedrock customers with trusted data and enriched context to improve the accuracy of key generative AI use cases.
Informatica has earned AWS certification for IDMC integrations with AWS HealthLake to help healthcare and life sciences companies store, transform, transact, and analyze health data in minutes. In addition, with IDMC Master Data Management Healthcare accelerators for Provider/Payer 360, customers can harmonize master data for AWS HealthLake.
Informatica has been named a launch partner for Amazon S3 Access Grants, a new Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) access control feature that helps customers manage Amazon S3 permissions for their data lakes at scale, with detailed audit history in AWS CloudTrail. Stored in Amazon S3 through IDMC's Cloud Data Marketplace and automated policy provisioning, the integration improves simplified self-service access to Amazon S3 data while still providing enterprise-scale governance guardrails.
"We are incredibly encouraged by how our collaboration with AWS continues to mature, while our combined expertise and co-innovation addresses our shared customers' most acute cloud, data, and AI pain points," said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer of Informatica, in a statement. "These latest integrations between IDMC and AWS will empower more customers and end users, especially those in heavily regulated industries, to confidently access, migrate and manage trusted data to streamline operations and inform more intelligent decisions for improved business outcomes."
"With AWS, Informatica is developing solutions that put data security and privacy at the forefront so customers can build and deploy data management and AI solutions. These solutions are a foundation of many modernization and generative AI-powered journeys, and Informatica's latest integrations with AWS reinforce our shared commitment to maintaining a high bar in providing transformative customer experiences," said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of data and artificial intelligence at AWS, in a statement.