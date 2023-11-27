Precisely Expands AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication
Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely, enabling customers to replicate IBM i series data to the AWS Cloud in near-real time.
The AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely for IBM i systems empowers customers to eliminate data silos associated with legacy systems to fuel analytics and artificial intelligence on AWS and support modernization initiatives.
"AWS and Precisely empower our customers to build trust in their data," said Bill Platt, general manager for migration services at AWS, in a statement. "By integrating data from midrange systems directly onto AWS, customers can rely on their data to be the driving force for business innovations and ensure they are deriving maximum value from their infrastructure investments."
"Our work with AWS further highlights the expertise that Precisely has built over many decades integrating data from some of the world's most complex transactional systems, including IBM i and mainframe," said Eric Yau, chief operating officer of Precisely, in a statement. "We're thrilled to expand our relationship with AWS and our shared commitment to help customers fully leverage valuable data assets across their infrastructure."