Precisely Expands AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication

Precisely, a provider of data integrity solutions, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely, enabling customers to replicate IBM i series data to the AWS Cloud in near-real time.

The AWS Mainframe Modernization Data Replication with Precisely for IBM i systems empowers customers to eliminate data silos associated with legacy systems to fuel analytics and artificial intelligence on AWS and support modernization initiatives.