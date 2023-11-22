Showpad Launches Sales Competencies and Mutual Action Plans Apps
Showpad has launched the Sales Competencies app to drive consistency in seller performance and the Mutual Action Plans app to drive collaboration between buyers and sellers.
The Sales Competencies app sits within Showpad Coach and provides actionable insights on seller skills and behaviors to help define a baseline for sales readiness and delivers targeted support to the reps who need it most. It augments the role of the internal sales coach, making development programs more scalable.
Enablement programs are anchored in data, and in-app benchmarks help learners and managesr see where they index against top-performers on their teams, which competencies directly impact the bottom line, and automatically connect sellers to recommended courses to help improve their performance.
Showpad's Mutual Action Plans brings buying and selling teams together into the shared environment of the virtual deal room, the Plans provide a clear roadmap of steps needed to move a deal forward. In creating a joint task list, with milestones and subtasks, all stakeholders can see how a deal is progressing and when customers are engaged and when they're at risk of stalling.
Mutual Action Plans can also be leveraged beyond the first sale, at the point of customer account reviews or success calls. Customers and account managers can agree on the concrete steps they can take to drive adoption and improve overall success.
"Additive or consultative sales experiences don't materialize without foundation, and data shows that 58 percent of deals stall because buyers don't see value in their interactions with sellers," said Tony Grout, chief product officer of Showpad. "This is where the Sales Competencies App comes in. It's been designed to identify the differentiating core competencies, help train sellers on those skills in the right way, and support them in applying those skills in real time as they close deals. It's game-changing in driving consistent team performance, which is critical in the current macroeconomic environment.
"At the same time, the Mutual Action Plans are fundamental to building trust and collaboration in the buyer/seller dynamic," he added. "Indeed, trust has become the ultimate differentiator for successful sales orgs. With the pressure of the current economic climate, deals are fading fast in the face of a trust gap, so the need is more pressing than ever to arm sales teams with the right tools, knowledge, and skills to build effective buyer trust and run deals with confidence from day one."