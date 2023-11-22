Showpad Launches Sales Competencies and Mutual Action Plans Apps

Showpad has launched the Sales Competencies app to drive consistency in seller performance and the Mutual Action Plans app to drive collaboration between buyers and sellers.

The Sales Competencies app sits within Showpad Coach and provides actionable insights on seller skills and behaviors to help define a baseline for sales readiness and delivers targeted support to the reps who need it most. It augments the role of the internal sales coach, making development programs more scalable.

Enablement programs are anchored in data, and in-app benchmarks help learners and managesr see where they index against top-performers on their teams, which competencies directly impact the bottom line, and automatically connect sellers to recommended courses to help improve their performance.

Showpad's Mutual Action Plans brings buying and selling teams together into the shared environment of the virtual deal room, the Plans provide a clear roadmap of steps needed to move a deal forward. In creating a joint task list, with milestones and subtasks, all stakeholders can see how a deal is progressing and when customers are engaged and when they're at risk of stalling.

Mutual Action Plans can also be leveraged beyond the first sale, at the point of customer account reviews or success calls. Customers and account managers can agree on the concrete steps they can take to drive adoption and improve overall success.