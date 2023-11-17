Fusion92 Acquires TRAK Data

Martech provider Fusion92 has acquired TRAK Data, a data modeling platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition allows Fusion92 and its clients direct access to top-performing audience lists, illuminating ideal customer profiles that could lead to improved marketing outcomes. TRAK's system will be layered into Fusion92's products and services and as a stand-alone offering.

"As the lines between marketing and data science continue to blur, this acquisition stands as a testament to our strategic commitment to harnessing the best of both worlds and our household-level audience targeting strategies," said Matt Murphy, founder and CEO of Fusion92, in a statement. "The team at TRAK has innovated the delivery of predictive modeling, taking the guesswork out of audience profile development with precise data models now available within minutes, not weeks or months. The addition of this platform not only offers direct access to SaaS for marketers but also allows us as a partner to efficiently layer premier data science alongside Fusion92’s end-to-end marketing services, translating to game-changing outcomes for the work we plan, activate and optimize for brands."

"Our goal has always been to make data science more accessible and to help marketers get to the heart of what matters: their audience," said Jessica Akinwale, co-founder of TRAK Data, in a statement. "Joining the innovative Fusion92 team will help take our offering to the next level."

"Fusion92 was an ideal partner for this strategic union because they are all in on emerging marketing technology, science and ingenuity," added Brian Tran, TRAK Data's other co-founder, in a statement. "Fusion92 is one of the rare companies that have in-house access to industry-leading consumer marketing data, which is a dream for both of us as data scientists as well as the clients seeking expansive, precise data points. We're excited to bring our offering to Fusion92's clients, other industry partners, and beyond."