AudienceXpress and Epsilon Partner
AudienceXpress, a Comcast Advertising company, has partnered with Epsilon, an advertising and marketing technology company, to introduce a new capability for enhancing audience-based, convergent television buying. The integration and allows marketers to enhance audience reach and drive scale across today’s fragmented, complex and dynamic TV ad landscape.
Epsilon is now able to tap into AudienceXpress across the CTV sector. It enables Epsilon's clients to harness their first-party data and Epsilon's data with insights from AudienceXpress to activate, execute, and measure campaigns.
"As we began to search for a partner that offered the scale and ability to reach the specific audiences and data insights we needed, we were impressed by AudienceXpress' vast network of aggregated premium video inventory," said Dennis Self, general manager of data solutions at Epsilon, in a statement. "Through this mutually beneficial partnership, we are able to move forward with an innovative approach that allows us to quickly scale this important partnership."
"The TV ad marketplace continues to grow, evolve, and shift constantly and dynamically, and so we recognized the need to provide a way for advertisers to find and connect with their audiences when, where, and how they want to consume media," said Katy Loria, chief revenue officer of AudienceXpress, in a statement. "This new partnership brings together some of the core strengths and assets of two key industry players to deliver a much-needed way for advertisers to navigate and thrive in today's TV ad ecosystem."