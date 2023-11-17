AudienceXpress and Epsilon Partner

AudienceXpress, a Comcast Advertising company, has partnered with Epsilon, an advertising and marketing technology company, to introduce a new capability for enhancing audience-based, convergent television buying. The integration and allows marketers to enhance audience reach and drive scale across today’s fragmented, complex and dynamic TV ad landscape.

Epsilon is now able to tap into AudienceXpress across the CTV sector. It enables Epsilon's clients to harness their first-party data and Epsilon's data with insights from AudienceXpress to activate, execute, and measure campaigns.