PagerDuty Acquires Jeli
PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management solutions, has completed the acquisition of Jeli. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Jeli acquisition allows PagerDuty to round out its PagerDuty Operations Cloud, which combines incident management, AI ops, automation, and customer service operations in one platform. Jeli's user experience technology was already integrated with PagerDuty, enabling customers to collaborate during and after incidents and identify improvement opportunities and action insights to drive change.
"Together, PagerDuty and Jeli will make it easier for executives to learn quickly from incidents and use that knowledge to make timely, informed, operational decisions, which is the goal for organizations today," said Dan McCall, vice president of product management for incident management at PagerDuty, in a statement. "Jeli technology incorporates the human element, and together with PagerDuty, becomes a cloud-first, automated incident management solution that scales securely and reliably for large enterprises."