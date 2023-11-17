PagerDuty Acquires Jeli

PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management solutions, has completed the acquisition of Jeli. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Jeli acquisition allows PagerDuty to round out its PagerDuty Operations Cloud, which combines incident management, AI ops, automation, and customer service operations in one platform. Jeli's user experience technology was already integrated with PagerDuty, enabling customers to collaborate during and after incidents and identify improvement opportunities and action insights to drive change.